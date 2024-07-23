Russia expands use of Vikhr missiles in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Rostec State Corporation said Russian troops had expanded the use of Vikhr guided missiles in the zone of the Ukrainian operation. They are now used both to destroy hostile armor and strike at firing points and camouflaged objects of the Ukrainian army.

"The missiles are effective in any time of the day and in bad weather. The engagement of Vikhr is expanding in the special military operation. They are used to destroy armor in shelters or in motion and strike at Ukrainian firing points and camouflaged and protected objects," it said.

Vikhr demonstrates "phenomenal hit precision." "One missile is one destroyed target," Rostec said.

The Kalashnikov Company designed Vikhr. Its President Alan Lushnikov said a modification for unmanned aerial vehicles was designed. At present, Ka-52 helicopter gunships fire the missile. Mi-28N helicopter will operate upgraded Vikhr-1 missiles.

Vikhr airborne antitank missiles destroy vehicles with reactive armor and air targets flying at maximum speed of 800 km/h. The kill probability of a tank is 0.8. The missile pierces 1000-mm thick armor. The maximum daytime range is 10 km. The complex comprises 9M127 supersonic missile, a launcher and Shkval guidance and control system. There is also Vikhr-K shipborne option.