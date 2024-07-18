Russia, North Korea concerned over NATO’s plans to expand to Asia Pacific — statement

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and North Korean Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol stated their concerns over NATO attempts to expand the alliance’s activities to the Asia Pacific Region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

"During the conversation, the sides had an exchange of opinions on key issues of international agenda, including the outcome of the recent NATO summit in Washington. The sides underscored the extremely confrontational nature of the decisions made there. The sides expressed their concerns over the attempts to expand the alliance’s area of operation to the Asia Pacific Region," the ministry said.

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon the current aspects of further expansion of the bilateral cooperation in various areas, the ministry added.