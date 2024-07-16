Russian forces hammer Ukrainian manpower, equipment in 124 areas over past day

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 124 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 124 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North repels five Ukrainian attacks in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled five Ukrainian army attacks and inflicted roughly 230 casualties on enemy troops in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 125th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Staritsa and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. They repelled five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault and 36th marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 230 personnel, a tank, two pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West strikes nine Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted casualties on nine Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 44th, 66th and 115th mechanized, 143rd and 144th infantry, 103rd, 127th and 241st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka and Podliman in the Kharkov Region, Torskoye, Krasny Liman and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 112th territorial defense brigade, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 545 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 545 personnel, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, four 122mm D-30 howitzers, three British-made 105mm L119 howitzers and four field ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 560 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 560 casualties on Ukrainian army units and destroyed an enemy tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 28th, 30th and 54th mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 79th air assault, 46th and 81st airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Nikolayevka, Katerinovka, Zaliznyanskoye and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled an attack by an assault group of the enemy’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 560 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and three US-made 105mm M119 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed Anklav-N and Khortitsa-M electronic warfare stations and seven field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 41st, 47th and 110th mechanized, 57th and 59th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Gnatovka, Timofeyevka, Selidovo, Shcherbinovka and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed six counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st and 151st mechanized, 68th infantry and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 320 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a Khortitsa-M electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East takes better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East gained better ground and inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian army units in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 48th and 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 123rd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, six motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a French-made 155mm Caesar howitzer, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm Giatsint-B field gun, an Osa surface-to-air missile system and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wipes out two Ukrainian ammo depots over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 123rd and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Burgunka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, a tank, seven motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Yak-52 aircraft with machinegun over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Yak-52 aircraft equipped with a machinegun over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS rockets, 28 unmanned aerial vehicles and a Ukrainian Yak-52 aircraft with a machinegun," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 628 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,650 unmanned aerial vehicles, 552 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,594 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,378 multiple rocket launchers, 11,982 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,739 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.