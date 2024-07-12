Malaysia intends to join BRICS as partner country — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Malaysia would like to join BRICS as a partner country, Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Cheong Loon Lai told TASS.

"Malaysia is determined to join BRICS as a new partner country," the diplomat said. In this regard, he emphasized that bilateral relations between Kuala Lumpur and Moscow "remain strong and sustainable."

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia expects to obtain the status of a BRICS partner country before joining the association "due to good relations" with the members of the association.

In March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that a new "partner country" category was being discussed ahead of the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October.