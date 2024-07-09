China ready to develop mutually beneficial regional cooperation with Russia, says diplomat

BEIJING, July 9. /TASS/. China shows its readiness to develop mutually beneficial inter-regional cooperation with Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian told a briefing on Tuesday.

The Chinese diplomat thus responded to a request from TASS to comment on a session of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission on cooperation and development of the Far East and the Baikal Region of Russia and the Northeast of China.

"China is ready to develop regional cooperation with Russia based on mutual respect and mutual benefit," the spokesman said.

The Russia-China intergovernmental commission is holding its session on the premises of Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on July 9. Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev chairs the commission on Russia’s behalf. On China’s behalf, the commission is headed by Vice Premier of the State Council of China Zhang Guoqing.