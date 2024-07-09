Four people killed, 20 injured in Belgorod region due to attacks by Ukrainian forces

BELGOROD, July 9. /TASS/. Four people were killed and 20 people were injured in the Belgorod region over the past 24 hours as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported in his Telegram channel.

"The past 24 hours turned out to be very difficult. Four civilians were killed, 20 people were injured, 17 are still in health care facilities. Two are in serious condition," he wrote.

According to the governor, about 160 apartments, 60 private houses, and about 140 cars were damaged in the region.

"We will try to start all restoration work as quickly as possible," Gladkov said.