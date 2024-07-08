Russian forces wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and up to 10 foreign specialists responsible for their use over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and up to 10 foreign specialists responsible for their use and struck massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 122 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes three Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Sumy Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized, 106th and 116th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Veselovka, Basovka and Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region. Over the past 24 hours, they repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault brigade. The enemy’s losses amounted to 260 personnel," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army also lost four motor vehicles and a 152mm 2S3 Akatsiya motorized artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 495 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 495 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 103rd territorial defense brigade and 1st National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Stelmakhovka and Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 495 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 570 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 570 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 80th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost more than 570 personnel and nine motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed three US-made 155mm M198 howitzers, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 385 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 385 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed a US-made Abrams tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th and 110th mechanized and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Rozovka, Novgorodskoye and Novosyolovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 385 personnel, a US-made M1A1 Abrams tank, three motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East advances to better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East gained better positions and inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces also repelled an attack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 123rd territorial defense brigade, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 140 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army lost as many as 140 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 artillery gun. Also, an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army was destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 90 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade near the settlement of Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 90 personnel, five motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and two 152mm D-20 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 30 Ukrainian UAVs, five HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), four Hammer smart bombs and five HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, five US-made HIMARS rockets and 30 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 626 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,344 unmanned aerial vehicles, 540 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,528 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,369 multiple rocket launchers, 11,556 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,453 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.