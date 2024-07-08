Russia highly appreciates Hungarian PM’s efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

"Mr. Orban has really taken a serious initiative to refer to the original sources to compare the positions of the parties. We highly appreciate that. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has also praised these efforts by Mr. Orban," Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that there currently was "an entire set of serious disagreements between the interested parties." "However, Mr. Orban is at least really trying to understand the essence of these disagreements, which is highly commendable," he concluded.

On July 5, Orban met with Putin in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and launch peace talks. After Moscow, he went to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Before visiting Russia, Orban discussed the Ukraine settlement with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.