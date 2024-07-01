Eurasian integration rests on union between Moscow, Minsk — Russian ambassador

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. The union between Belarus and Russia is the most reliable protection against the West’s pressure, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov said.

"The West-centric world is rapidly receding into the past. It is being succeeded by a new model of the world order based on the principles of multipolarity, due account of each other’s interests, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation. Obviously, Greater Eurasia with its nearly endless natural resources, huge human capital and colossal scientific, industrial, and technological potential is establishing itself as a key center of global influence," he wrote in an article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"Despite all manifestations of geopolitical archaism from our opponents, the key alliance in Eurasia - the Russian-Belarusian union - is a well-oiled machine and is our best protection against any attempts at economic, political and strong-arm pressure from the West," he noted.

The Russian ambassador stressed that Minsk and Moscow, unlike their Western opponents, know "the true price and value of freedom and independence." "We know how to defend our sovereignty. The West only knows how to take it, and this is vividly seen during its entire colonial history," he noted.

"It is important to understand that Russia and Belarus have always been tackling issues of political cooperation, economic development and international security not only from the point of view of their own national interests but also with due account of the views of their partners within multilateral Eurasian structures. Naturally, we take into account the global contest, the turbulence of the current period of the transformation of the world order," he emphasized.

He recalled that because of the West’s political short-sightedness and egoism the world has been faced with a situation when fundamental agreements in the sphere of international security are no longer effective. "The conflict around Ukraine continues, the criminal Kiev regime is being flooded with money and weapons. Concurrently, the West is making futile attempts to isolate Russia and Belarus, exert sanction pressure on our countries, curb our economic growth and development," he wrote. "But we insist that the politicization of economic and security issues, the striving for illusory geopolitical advantages at the expense of others is a direct path to nowhere. And the Ukrainian tragedy is a vivid example of what the disregard for this rule is fraught with."

"In the interests of peace and stability, we continue propagating the idea that sustainable development on the global scale is only possible on the basis of a multilateral dialogue and consensus," Gryzlov added.