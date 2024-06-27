Russia for clear mandates for UN peacekeepers — Interior Minister

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The mandate of UN peacekeepers is overloaded by non-core functions, which explains why Russia is in favor of working out clear framework mandates for achieving peace between the conflicting parties, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at the 4th meeting of the UN member-states’ police chiefs.

"We note with regret the oversaturation of the mandate of peacekeepers with non-core functions (human rights-, gender-and climate-related), which reduces the effectiveness of [their] missions. We are in favor of developing clear framework mandates for achieving peace between the conflicting parties," Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk quoted Kolokoltsev as saying on her Telegram channel.

Kolokoltsev noted that the contribution of UN police units to the protection of civilians was undeniable.

"The peacekeeping corps has to assume the functions of national law enforcement agencies and maintain interaction with civilians. Today, female police officers are in particular demand as peacekeepers. Russia pays constant attention to increasing the share of female personnel in UN missions," he said.

Kolokoltsev added that Russia attached great importance to the training of Russian and foreign law enforcement officers: more than 2,500 candidates for participation in missions have graduated over 20 years.

"I am confident that our joint peacekeeping efforts will lead to conflict resolution and restoration of law and order," he said.