MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia and Germany can restore relations, but everything depends on Berlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We should probably restore normal relations with Germany at some point, but everything will depend on Berlin. We won’t run after anyone anymore," he noted.

"As for Ukraine, the current regime deserves the role of an instrument is in the hands of Washington, but of course this is humiliating for Europe," Lavrov said.