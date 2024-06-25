Russia not dodging dialogue with West but wants it to be equal — Lavrov

MINSK, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is not dodging dialogue with Western countries but insists that this be an equality-based dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are not seeking to avoid speaking with the West but we are ready to do this only on a basis of equality. There are platforms for that," he said at a meeting with students and lecturers of the Academy of Public Administration under the Belarusian President.

"We observe very negative trends even in the United Nations, where the West has practically privatized its Secretariat and is using procedural tricks to lure Secretariat employees to swap their citizenship for the US citizenship and influence their work correspondingly," he said. "We see this and regularly convey to the Secretariat executives, including the secretary general, our protests against the open biasedness in highlighting the developments around Ukraine and in the Middle East. This bias is always in favor of the United States and its allies. We will continue our efforts to get through to these people who are now heading the Secretariat and its structures."

The top Russian diplomat recalled that around 30 countries want to join cooperation with BRICS. "Obviously, this is the best example of how we need to counter attempts at imposing the rules the Americans and their allies keep on talking about, the rules that are to be the basis of the world order, the rules that differ every once in a while depending on the current plans," Lavrov noted.