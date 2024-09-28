Russian presidential aide, Baltic Fleet chief discuss regional situation, combat training

KALININGRAD, September 28. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, has held a meeting with the Baltic Fleet command in Kaliningrad, the capital of the country’s westernmost region, his office said in a statement.

"The meeting, which took place at the fleet’s headquarters and involved Baltic Fleet Commander Sergey Lipilin, discussed the military and political situation in the region, as well as measures aimed at implementing and protecting Russia’s national interests in the Baltic Sea and other maritime areas," the statement reads.

Participants in the meeting paid special attention to combat training issues. They particularly discussed ways to maintain the Baltic Fleet’s operational and combat capabilities at a level sufficient to ensure military security at sea. They also prepared proposals concerning the strategic development of the Russian Navy.