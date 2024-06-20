DONETSK, June 20. /TASS/. A group of foreign mercenaries has been destroyed in the Donetsk People’s Republic, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"We have information that our troops managed to eliminate a group of foreign mercenaries in Krasnogorovka. According to our data, the mercenaries tried to stay safe, but in vain. The Ukrainian commanders know too well why the foreign mercenaries are here, so, as the practice of recent months shows, they try to use them to the maximum. It was at one of these opportune moments that the foreigners were hit by our FAB aerial bombs. According to objective data, at least six people [died]," the adviser said.

He added that several pieces of equipment were also destroyed.