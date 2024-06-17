Russia, DPRK to counter sanctions together — Putin

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia, North Korea will together build the security architecture in Eurasia, counter Western sanctions and establish independent transaction systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun, published on the Kremlin website.

"We are ready to closely work together to bring more democracy and stability to international relations. To do this, we will develop alternative trade and mutual settlements mechanisms not controlled by the West, jointly oppose illegitimate unilateral restrictions, and shape the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," he noted.