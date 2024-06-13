Medvedev urges to turn life in West into 'permanent nightmare' in response to sanctions

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia should get biblical with its response to Western sanctions by turning life in the West into a "permanent nightmare" and inflicting maximum damage on unfriendly countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"We should try every day to do as much damage as possible to those countries that have imposed these restrictions on our country and all our citizens. Hit them where it hurts," the official wrote on his Telegram channel. "Do damage everywhere, paralyze the operation of their companies and government agencies. Find vulnerabilities in their critical technologies and attack them mercilessly. Literally destroy their energy, industry, transportation, banking and social services," he said.

"Let's turn their lives into an ongoing permanent nightmare," Medvedev concluded, referencing the Old Testament principle of "an eye for an eye."