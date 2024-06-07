Russia to continue as IAEA Board of Governors member next year — diplomat

VIENNA, June 8. /TASS/. Russia will continue as a members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in 2024-2025, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"At the very end of this June session the IAEA Board of Governors designated today 13 states, including the Russian federation, to serve on the Board in 2024-2025," he wrote on his X account. "It was a unanimous decision with Ukraine predictably distancing itself from the consensus on the designation of Russia."

The Board of Governors is one the Agency’s steering bodies. It consists of 35 members and meet five times a year.