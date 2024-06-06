Russia’s airstrike wipes out Ukrainian army site with mercenaries in Ugledar, says DPR

DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s airstrike wiped out a Ukrainian army site with foreign mercenaries in Ugledar, adviser to the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Thursday.

"Our Aerospace Forces wiped out a deployment site of Ukrainian armed formations in Ugledar. It was not the first such location there but, perhaps, the last of large sites. According to our data, there were at least 20 troops, including foreigners there," Kimakovsky said.

In addition, ammunition detonated at the place of the strike, he said.