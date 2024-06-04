Russian troops push Ukrainian army 500-700 meters from Rabotino outskirts, says official

MELITOPOL, June 4. /TASS/. Russian troops have pushed Ukrainian army units by 500-700 meters away from the outskirts of the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Tuesday.

"As for Rabotino, the enemy keeps deploying forces to hold out in that area. Their nearest positions are located at a distance of 500-700 meters from the village’s outskirts. Their positions are getting farther and farther away," Rogov said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported in February that Russian assault teams had gained a foothold in Rabotino. The ministry reported on May 15 that Russian forces had fully liberated the settlement of Rabotino.