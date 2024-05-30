Moscow working to release Russian nationals held by Hamas — MFA

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with relatives of the Russians that are held by Hamas and briefed them about efforts to free them.

Bogdanov is also a special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

"Mikhail Bogdanov spoke in detail about the persistent efforts of Russian diplomacy that are aimed at the prompt release of our compatriots. It was also emphasized that this extremely important humanitarian issue is a priority for the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian embassies across the Middle East and is vigorously raised by them in communication with members of the political wing of Hamas, as well as in the capitals of a number of countries in the region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Such comprehensive work will be continued with all parties involved in the interests of the unconditional and urgent release of Russian nationals held hostage in the Gaza Strip," the ministry added.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people.