MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The State Duma ratified the agreement on free trade in services, establishment, operations, and making investments among CIS countries.

The document was presented to the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly by the federal government.

The agreement was signed in Sochi on June 8, 2023 by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.