NATO raises degree of escalation, goes too far in military rhetoric — Kremlin

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. NATO is raising the degree of escalation and going too far in military rhetoric, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said in an interview with REN-TV broadcaster.

The Kremlin spokesman commented on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s proposal for considering the issue again whether Ukraine should be able to carry out strikes with Western weapons against military facilities located on internationally recognized Russian territory.

"NATO is raising the degree of escalation. NATO is going too far in military rhetoric. It is falling into a kind of military ecstasy. This is the reality that we will have to confront further on," Peskov said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Stoltenberg's calls for supplying more arms and ammunition to Ukraine and lifting restrictions on their use could not be his personal opinion.

"He is an official. He is the secretary general of the North Atlantic Alliance. This is how we perceive this," Peskov emphasized. He added that "our military also knows what is to be done."

"The army continues the special military operation," he stated.