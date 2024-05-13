Four Storm Shadow missiles, 12 Olkha rockets, 31 UAVs targeting Russia destroyed overnight

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed overnight 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), four Storm Shadow missiles and 12 Olkha MLRS rockets over the country’s Belgorod, Kursk and Lipetsk Regions as well as over the territory of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Over the past night, Russian air defenses thwarted more attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of aircraft-type UAVs, Olkha rockets and Storm Shadow missiles targeting the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

"Russian air defense forces on duty destroyed 12 Olkha rockets and 12 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, eight UAVs over the Kursk Region, four Storm Shadow missiles and seven UAVs over Crimea and intercepted four enemy UAVs in the sky over the Lipetsk region," the ministry added.