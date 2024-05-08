Russia hails upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia scheduled for May 10 in Almaty, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We welcome the meeting which is scheduled for May 10," the diplomat said when asked about Russia's expectations of the event.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow "is ready to continue to support the promotion of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization."

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiarov confirmed that the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will be held in Almaty on May 10. He specified that "the negotiations will be confidential, with the press invited to the opening" of the meeting.