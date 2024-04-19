Russia won’t allow NATO to move closer in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. NATO's attempts to bring its borders closer to Russia in Ukraine are doomed to fail, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If they (NATO - TASS) wanted to bring NATO's borders closer to our borders, then we will certainly not allow it in Ukraine," he told the Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio stations.

There is still no full clarity regarding the future of Ukraine's western regions, Lavrov continued.

"I don't know what will happen to Western Ukraine," he said. "Many politicians are expressing their judgments on this issue, but Ukraine, which is originally Russian, which wants to be part of the Russian world, which wants to speak Russian and bring up its children speaking the Russian language, which wants to bring flowers to the monuments of those who shed blood for this land both in the Russian Empire and during the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War - this, in my opinion, is out of the question."