MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin is a key global leader, and the West listens to the Russian president, even though it seeks to demonize him, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin TV show.

"At present, the president is one of the most prominent global leaders," Peskov emphasized in an excerpt from the interview that was posted by reporter Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel. "He has quite a large audience in the collective West; they are not Putin’s fans, <…> as they rather tend to demonize him," Peskov added.