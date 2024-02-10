Russia did not receive offer from US intelligence to jointly investigate Il-76 crash — SVR

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The US intelligence has not sent any proposals to jointly investigate the crash of the Il-76 plane that carried Ukrainian POWs, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.

"No, we have not received any," he said, answering a question from the Shot Telegram channel reporter if Russia has received any cooperation offers on the investigation of the Il-76 situation.

Meanwhile, the official noted that intelligence agencies of the two countries continue to remain in contact.

On January 24, the Ukrainian Armed Forces downed a Russian military transport plane carrying Ukrainian POWs that were supposed to get exchanged. The plane carried 74 people, including 65 Ukrainian servicemen, all of them died. The Russian Defense Ministry called the incident a terror attack and underscored that Kiev knew about the transportation of the POWs for an exchange that was supposed to take place at the Kolotilovka checkpoint, and attacked the plane in a bid to accuse Moscow of execution of the Ukrainian servicemen.