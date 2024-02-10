US, EU ignore Russian calls on Ukraine, pushing their people to abyss — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The US and EU do not hear Russia’s calls for settling the Ukrainian issue which pushes their people toward the abyss, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia is constantly urging the West to come to its senses and stop flooding the Kiev regime with weapons. We emphasize that this does not help settling the crisis. However, the authorities in Europe and the US, unfortunately, do not hear us," the senior diplomat said.

"Their policy course has the sole goal of delivering a ‘strategic defeat’ to Russia. And for the sake of this, the West is ready to blindly sacrifice the interests of its countries and peoples, pushing them to the brink of the abyss," Galuzin stressed.