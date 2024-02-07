South Korea practices ops to eliminate DPRK leadership — Russian ambassador to Pyongyang

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. South Korean commandos have been holding exercises to practice physical elimination of the DPRK’s leadership, Russia’s ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora has told TASS in an interview.

"The South is not shy about saying that they see their main task in the elimination of the DPRK’s political system. The South Korean army’s commando units have been holding exercises to practice operations to physically eliminate the North Korean leadership. What kind of softening of Pyongyang's stance in a situation like this can one call for?" Matsegora said.

Matsegora expressed Moscow’s concern about the "incessant provocations" that the United States and its South Korean allies were staging "virtually non-stop" in the region directly adjacent to the North Korean borders.

"By the way, the Constitution of the Republic of Korea refers to the entire territory of the DPRK as belonging to South Korea. Thereby the Seoul authorities openly lay claim to the lands of the northern neighbor, saying that they consider unification exclusively as takeover. The idea of a confederative unified state proposed by the North was rejected by the South," he added.