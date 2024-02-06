Russia may take 'special decision' on Arctic Council if it is ineffective — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia continues to work in the Arctic Council for now, but if participation in it ceases to meet the country’s interests, it can make "special decisions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on information that Moscow may withdraw from the Arctic Council, he noted: "For now, Russia is continuing to work there. Of course, if participation in an organization ceases to correspond to the interests of Russia, if Russia ceases to consider this organization effective, fair and appropriate for membership, then, of course, special decisions can be made."

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Arctic states. Its members are Denmark (together with Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the USA, Finland and Sweden. In 2021, when the organization marked its 25th anniversary, the two-year chairmanship in it passed from Iceland to the Russian Federation. At the 13th session of the Arctic Council, which was held on May 11, 2023 in Salekhard, Russia handed over powers to Norway.