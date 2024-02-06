{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

West controls every use of weapons supplied to Ukraine due to corruption -— source

Ukrainian army is getting approval from its NATO supervisors for every use of the expensive Western armament, such as HIMARS, and ATACMS missiles and Patriot air defense systems

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is getting approval from its NATO supervisors for every use of the expensive Western armament, such as HIMARS, and ATACMS missiles and Patriot air defense systems, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS, referring to intelligence data.

"Control over the use of Western weapons, such as HIMARS, ATACMS and Patriot, remains with the Western countries in view of the high level of corruption in the Ukrainian armed forces. That is, every use of such types of armament is coordinated with supervisors from NATO countries that are currently present in Ukraine," the source said.

