Production of tanks in Russia grew fivefold — Putin

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. The production of tanks in Russia has grown fivefold since the beginning of the special military operation, and automobile production has increased sevenfold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the participants of a forum devoted to the special military operation.

"Since the beginning of the special operation, the supply of various types of drones and artillery ammunition to the troops has increased significantly, as for personal armor protection <...> the increase was tenfold, for automotive equipment <...> - sevenfold, but for tanks - fivefold. {An increase of] five times for tanks is a decent figure," the head of state said.

He also noted that the production of in infantry fighting vehicles increased more than 3.5 times.

Putin noted that the output of the national defense industry is steadily growing.

"Russian defense industry plants are doing a tremendous amount of work now, so to say, in three shifts - continuously. Production of fundamentally different vehicles is being mastered, while production volumes are growing steadily, day to day, week to week, and month to month," the head of state said.