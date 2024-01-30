Lavrov raises concerns over unauthorized transfer of Russian weapons to Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The West is encouraging other countries to send Russian-made weapons to Ukraine without Moscow’s consent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he stressed compliance with relevant obligations.

"We contact those countries being persuaded by the West to quickly supply [Russian-made weapons] to Ukraine without notifying us as a supplier of these or other weapons," Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion about Ukraine with the heads of diplomatic missions. "We will continue to work toward ensuring compliance with these obligations, just like any other international obligations," he added.

According to Lavrov, any legal, transparent and overt weapons deliveries are first laid down on paper, including on personal-use certificates. "In line with such a certificate, the buyer of a weapon cannot resell or send it anywhere without the supplier’s consent," the minister explained.