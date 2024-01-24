Lavrov calls for halt to Israeli violence in West Bank

UN, January 24. /TASS/. It is necessary to halt Israel’s violence in the West Bank immediately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East.

"It is necessary to halt immediately the violence that is coming en masse, from the side of the Israeli army and settlers in the West Bank," he said.

Focusing on "such disgusting ideas as the forced displacement of all Palestinians from their permanent places of residence" is particularly worrisome, the minister said, adding that "such a scenario is unacceptable.".