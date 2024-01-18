Establishment of Palestinian state to draw a line under Middle East conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The creation of a Palestinian state should draw a line under the Middle East conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the achievements of Russian diplomacy in 2023.

"The main focus of efforts should be the creation of a Palestinian state in full compliance with the UN Security Council resolution. The state that is described in these decisions would be capable and would exist in security and good neighborliness side by side with Israel and other countries in the region," Lavrov said.

Without this, he stated, there will be more relapses of the kind of violence currently being seen in Gaza.

"Without the establishment of a Palestinian state, the Palestinian people will continue to feel disadvantaged and disfranchised," Lavrov pointed out. "A line is to be drawn and that will be done with the establishment of a Palestinian state."

Lavrov hopes that Israel will eventually realize this.

"Without the establishment of a Palestinian state, there can be no reliable security for Israel. Russia is very interested to see Israel and the Israelis live in security. That country is our long-standing partner," he concluded.