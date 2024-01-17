Over 2.5 mln voter signatures gathered in support of Putin’s self-nomination for president

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Over 2.5 mln voter signatures have already been gathered nationwide in support of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin’s self-nomination for re-election, his campaign team said in a statement.

"More than 2.5 mln signatures in support of Vladimir Putin’s candidacy for the office of president of the Russian Federation have been gathered across the country," the statement reads.

The campaign team points out that it continues to receive voter signature documents and work is underway to verify them.

Members of various volunteer organizations, as well as of the People’s Front and the ruling United Russia party, are gathering voter signatures throughout the country.