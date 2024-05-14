Some Russian border guards to stay in Armenia — Bortnikov

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia will continue to deploy some of its border guards in Armenia, said Alexander Bortnikov, a nominee for the post of Russian Federal Security Service director.

"We will maintain our presence in Armenia, represented by border guards," he told the Federation Council.

Bortnikov said Russian border guards will protect Armenia's border with Turkey and Iran.

He said Yerevan had asked to withdraw temporary operational groups of Russian border guards from the separation line, and such a decision has been made. Also, at the request of Armenia, the border checkpoint at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport will be closed.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed during talks to end the presence of Russian border guards in some regions of Armenia. Hayk Konjoryan, head of the Civil Contract faction in the Armenian parliament, said Russian border and military outposts that were set up after the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020 in the Tavush, Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik and Ararat regions will cease their activities. He also said a decision was reached at the highest level to pull Russian border guards out of the Zvartnots airport.

In 1992, an agreement was concluded between Russia and Armenia on assistance in border security at the request of Armenia. In accordance with this decision, a border guard department was established, which was delegated the right to ensure border security in two areas.