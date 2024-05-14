Ukrainian forces fired at least 203 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day — governor

BELGOROD, May 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired at least 203 munitions at the Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

There were also drone attacks. The shelling was aimed at Belgorod and the Belgorod, Borisovsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky and Prokhorovsky districts, as well as the Valuysky, Graivoronsky and Shebekinsky municipal districts.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, one shell was fired with the Grad MLRS at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. There were no casualties. Various damage was recorded in eight single-family homes: Windows were broken, and roofs and fences were damaged. Also, one car was hit by shrapnel and damage was done to a power line. Five artillery shells were fired at the town of Shebekino. Three Grad MLRS shells were fired at the Shebekino checkpoint. One mortar shell was fired at the village of Krasnoye," the governor said on Telegram.

Most of the damaged houses, 79, are in Belgorod and the Belgorod District. A total of about 90 houses and several dozen cars were damaged.