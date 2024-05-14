Capital flow from Russia to Central Asia to intensify ‘anti-sanctions immunity’ — expert

UFA, May 14. /TASS/. Additional capital flow from Russia to Central Asian nations will intensify the ‘anti-sanctions immunity’ of countries in the region, Director of the Institute for the Study of Asian and European Countries of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan Rustam Khaydarov said at the 4th Central Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"The flow of Russian capital to our region will intensify the anti-sanctions immunity of the region’s national economies, allowing the creation of new jobs thus, forming the conditions for regulation of migration flows," he said.

Central Asian countries expect an increase in Russia’s economic presence in the region, Khaydarov stressed. "Central Asia has been and remains Russia’s and China’s associate in the issues related to ensuring security in Eurasia, developing and deepening of economic ties, implementing regional projects," the expert said. "In this area Central Asia, Russia and China should create new mechanisms and international cooperation institutions," he added.

Meanwhile professor of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University Stanislav Tkachenko noted that "the degree of resistance" of Central Asian countries to the West’s external financial pressure is still minor, adding that "Russia should take it into consideration in its future actions." "However, overall, I can say that last year showed that globally from the sideways trend of development of state-to-state relations we shifted to gradual institutional development, particularly in the transport and logistics area. I think that problems related to sanctions will be solved sooner or later considering respect, sovereignty and understanding of the fact that Russia is a major and important partner for Central Asian states," the expert said.