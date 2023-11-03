Abbas’ visit to Russia planned for November 15 postponed at Palestine’s request

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Russia scheduled for November 15 has been postponed at the request of the Palestinian side, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle and East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Borgdanov said on Friday.

"The visit was to take place on November 15. It has been postponed at the request of the Palestinian leadership. They said that the current situation is really difficult and President Abbas cannot leave the region, leave Ramallah in such a situation. We told them that, naturally, we understand these circumstances," he said, adding that the Palestinian leader has postponed his visits to other countries too.

"Contacts are maintained at the working level over the phone. We speak with Abbas’ team, with the leaders of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Fatah, who are seated in Ramallah," he noted.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory, killing many Israelis living in the settlements near the border and abducting more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said earlier that his country’s ground troops were expanding operations in the Gaza Strip.