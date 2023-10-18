US veto on Brazil-drafted Middle East resolution complete hypocrisy — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. The United States’ veto of the Brazil-drafted resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a show of hypocrisy and double standards by Washington, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

"We have just witnessed yet another display of hypocrisy and double standards by our American counterparts," he said right after voting on the Brazil-drafted resolution.

"While not opposing in principle the adoption of a humanitarian resolution by the Security Council, they were not, in fact, interested in it and were counting on twisting a number of arms to ensure the draft did not to pass without having to veto. Since this failed, they had to come out of the shadows and drop their mask," the Russian ambassador stressed.

Earlier, the United States vetoed the Brazil-drafted Middle East resolution at the UN Security Council, being the only country to vote against the draft. Russia and the UK abstained from voting, while the other twelve members supported it.