Multipolar world emerges as many countries, including China, boost their potential – Putin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Growing potential of many countries, including Russia and China, helps the development of a multipolar world, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with China Media Group.

"The multipolar world is being created on its own, as a fait accompli. And it is happening due to the growing potential of many countries, including - not least - the growing potential of the People's Republic of China," the president said.

"India is growing in Asia, Indonesia is growing, and many other states are," Putin continued. "In Latin America, Brazil is growing. Russia is getting back on its feet and getting stronger. And I repeat once again: This is a manifestation of the objective process of how a multipolar world is emerging."

Putin also said China's initiatives on security, development and the formation of a global civilization were first proposed in general terms by Xi Jinping in 2013 during his first state visit to Russia as Chinese president.

"Of course, this is a global approach to human history. Of course, everything is interconnected. And today, when the formation of a multipolar world is underway, these ideas have become even more relevant," the Russian president stated.

He said the initiatives proposed by the Chinese president "are being put into practice these days."

"This is extremely important. <...> In 2013, he [Xi Jinping] spoke about the building of a global world and the interconnection between the destinies of all countries and peoples on the planet, and then came up with the One Belt, One Road initiative. This is the practical realization of what he talked about more or less in theoretical terms," Putin said.

He noted that consistency and movement toward common goals while understanding the essence of current events is what distinguishes Xi Jinping and China's policy.

The One Belt, One Road initiative, also known as the Belt and Road initiative, was proposed by Xi Jinping in 2013 to boost economic and trade investment projects involving as many countries as possible. More than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations have already joined it. Beijing is set to host the third Belt and Road Initiative Forum from October 17 to 18.

Fragments of the Russian president's interview were aired on China Central Television on Sunday. The full version is expected to be released later. Putin spoke with China Media Group ahead of his visit to Beijing.