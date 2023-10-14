Russia requests voting for resolution on Middle East on October 16

UNITED NATIONS, October 15. /TASS/. Russia has requested voting in the UN Security Council on its resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 16, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on the X social network.

"Just an update on our draft of humanitarian resolution on Gaza. We circulated it among the members of the Security Council yesterday and asked for a vote on Monday," Polyansky said.

"We expect Brazilian Presidency of the Council to confirm this shortly. For our colleagues from UN member states: the text is open for co-sponsorship at the delegate portal. Feel free to support! We need to send a clear message to the parties of the conflict," the diplomat added.