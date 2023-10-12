Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian electronic warfare station, ammo depot in Kherson area

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson area, eliminating roughly 50 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The following targets were destroyed: an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot near the town of Berislav in the Kherson Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military lost as many as 50 personnel, 11 motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer in the Kherson area over the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower, the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse seven Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed seven Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repulsed in their active operations seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 4th tank, 14th, 32nd and 115th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka and Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized and 103rd territorial defense brigades near the town of Kupyansk and the settlement of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry added.

Russian forces destroy 105 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 105 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"As many as 105 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, a US-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and a D-30 gun were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces supported by aircraft and artillery repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 21st and 67th mechanized brigades were repelled by well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian military lost as many as 55 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two D-30 howitzers in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russian forces strike four Ukrainian army brigades in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck four Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Assault aircraft strikes inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault, 53rd, 93rd and 110th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kurdyumovka, Avdeyevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces obliterated three Ukrainian ammunition depots near Avdeyevka, Orlovka and Lastochkino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

Kiev loses 340 troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 340 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery fire repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Pervomaiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 340 personnel killed and wounded, a tank, five armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles. In counter-battery fire, a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, two D-20 guns and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate 165 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, destroying roughly 165 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost as many as 165 personnel, two motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks near Rabotino in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating roughly 30 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery repulsed two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 65th mechanized brigades near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian military lost as many as 30 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, a tank, a US-made M777 artillery system, a D-20 artillery gun and a US-manufactured M119 howitzer in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry specified.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian armament depot in Odessa Region over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian armament depot in the Odessa Region and a hangar storing assault boats in the Nikolayev Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Depots storing Ukrainian Air Force air-launched weapons were destroyed at the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava Region and the Dnepr airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. A military hardware depot of the Ukrainian army was eliminated near the town of Izmail in the Odessa Region. Near the settlement of Solonchaki in the Nikolayev Region, a hangar storing assault boats of the Ukrainian army was obliterated," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 129 areas, the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses intercept six US-made HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 39 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 39 unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Spornoye and Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Belogorovka and Nyrkovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novofyodorovka, Romanovskoye and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolayevka and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 488 Ukrainian warplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,748 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,528 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,163 multiple rocket launchers, 6,738 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,115 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.