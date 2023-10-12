Russia welcomes Angola's decision on visa-free regime for Russian tourists — MFA

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia welcomes Angola's decision to introduce a visa-free regime for tourists from Russia, according to a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

"The Russian side welcomes this decision (introduction of visa-free regime for tourists from Russia - TASS) of the Angolan authorities, which creates favorable conditions for boosting tourist trips by Russians to Angola," the statement reads.

The foreign ministry elaborated that, under a decree issued by Angolan President Joao Lourenco of September 29, 2023, Russian nationals traveling to the African country "for tourist purposes are granted the possibility of visa-free entry and [can] stay in the country for up to 30 days." "At the same time, however, the total period that [one visitor is] authorized [to] stay on the territory of the country should not exceed 90 days per year," the ministry clarified.