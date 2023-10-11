Kremlin calls news on damaged gas pipeline between Finland, Estonia alarming

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia will wait for more detailed information about the incident at the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I do not have any technical information, and I do not know whether our special services have such information. But this is rather alarming news, obviously, as we know that dangerous precedents of terror attacks against critical infrastructure facilities in the Baltic have already been set, meaning certain attacks against Nord Stream pipelines. This is why we will surely wait for more details," he said.

The Finnish gas transportation system operator Gasgrid said earlier that the operation of the underwater gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia had been suspended due to a suspected leak. The Finnish authorities have said that it is not ruled out the damage to the gas pipeline revealed on October 9 could be the result of external activity. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case in connection with the incident based on charges of international terrorism.