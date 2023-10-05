Israel's illegal actions make it difficult to achieve peace — Russian delegation to UNHRC

GENEVA, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian delegation participating in the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva has drawn the world community's attention to the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories, saying that Israel's unlawful actions make it much more difficult to achieve a lasting peace in the region.

"We note the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories. We oppose Israel's unlawful actions, which make it much more difficult to achieve a lasting peace in the region," Olga Opanasenko, a representative of the Russian delegation, said during the meeting.

She pointed out that "military incursions into the occupied territories, arbitrary arrests of Palestinians, provocative violations of the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as the legalization of outposts and the unprecedented expansion of settlements, accompanied by the forced displacement of Palestinian families and confiscation of their property" are of particular concern. Russia is worried about the increase in violence against Palestinian minors and the destruction of schools, which "undermines the fundamental right to education." In these conditions, it is important to continue efforts to draw appropriate international attention to events "on the ground" and the resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, the diplomat said. "We believe that a just and long-term settlement of the conflict is possible only on the basis of a universally recognized international legal framework and a 'two-state solution,’ which we consistently advocate," Opanasenko concluded.

The 54th session of the Human Rights Council is being held in Geneva from September 11 to October 13. Russia is not a member of the Council, but actively participates in its sessions.