Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery depots in Kupyansk area in past day

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian missile/artillery depots in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Near the settlements of Kupyansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region, depots storing missile and artillery armament of the Ukrainian army’s 41st mechanized brigade and ammunition of the 113th territorial defense brigade were eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops, a tank and a US-made radar station in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Western Battlegroup struck manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault, 32nd and 115th mechanized brigades and 103rd territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka and Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, a tank and two motor vehicles in the Kupyansk area over the past day. Near the settlement of Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region, they eliminated a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station, the ministry specified.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 21st mechanized brigade and Azov 12th special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terror group] were repelled by well-coordinated actions of units from Battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed as many as 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles and two D-30 howitzers in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian forces repulse four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 165 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the Southern Battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery fire repulsed four attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault, 59th motorized infantry and 53rd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Vodyanoe and Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost roughly 165 personnel killed and wounded and seven items of military hardware, including a US-made M777 artillery system in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Near the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade, the ministry reported.

Russian forces wipe out command posts of three Ukrainian army brigades in DPR, LPR

Russian forces destroyed command posts of three Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Command/observation posts of units from the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault, 5th assault and 100th territorial defense brigades were eliminated," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s army loses 185 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 185 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of Battlegroup East repelled an attack by an assault group of the 127th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, assault and army aircraft struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost as many as 185 personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 artillery gun in the south Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces supported by assault aircraft inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating roughly 45 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup in interaction with army and assault aircraft inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 46th air mobile brigade and the National Guard’s 15th brigade in areas near the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka and northwest of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They destroyed as many as 45 Ukrainian personnel and two motor vehicles. In counter-battery fire, they eliminated an Msta-B howitzer, a D-30 howitzer and a US-made M119 gun," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot near Kherson over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and an ammunition depot of the 126th territorial defense brigade were destroyed in the area of the city of Kherson over the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane near the settlement of Soldatskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian radar in Nikolayev Region over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian radar station in the Nikolayev Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the settlement of Krinichki in the Nikolayev Region, a P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar station was destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down two anti-ship missiles, seven HIMARS, Grad rockets

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles, a JDAM smart bomb and seven rockets of the HIMARS and Grad multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted two Neptune anti-ship missiles, a US-made JDAM guided air bomb and seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of American manufacture and the Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy over 70 Ukrainian drones in past day

Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems destroyed and suppressed over 70 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and suppressed by electronic warfare systems in areas near the settlements of Vasilyevka, Kropivnitskoye and Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Verbovoye, Mirnoye, Ulyanovka, Ilchenkovo and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, Krasnorechenskoye and Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Veliky Vyselok in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 114 areas, it said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 484 Ukrainian warplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,491 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,326 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,160 multiple rocket launchers, 6,642 field artillery guns and mortars and 13,789 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry specified.