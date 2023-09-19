Practical moves toward UN Security Council reform still long way off — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. The United States is advancing populist slogans about the UN Security Council reform, but substantive moves are still a long way off, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with TASS.

"Of course, practical reform steps are a long way off. Because the US, in advancing a populist slogan, avoids details, and the devil is in the details. How many permanent members will there be, what categories will there be, and will there be expansion solely within the permanent member category or in the non-permanent member category? Will there be permanent members with veto power, as well as an intermediate category of non-permanent members chosen for a longer term? What matters most is who these countries will be, because this is where confusion and dysfunction begin," he said.

"In any case, the disagreements on Security Council reform have been quite serious, not only between us and them, but also among many UN member countries with the Western camp, because the US wants to promote, for example, Germany and Japan to the Council," he said. "We see no added value in this because including two more Western countries in the Security Council, especially with such a dubious historical reputation, which is also reflected in the UN Charter, is completely unjustified," the diplomat noted.

Polyansky stated that Russia supports the participation of influential "developing states that represent the point of view of a large part of humanity, rather than new Western countries that will repeat the same position" in the UN Security Council. "Our position is shared by quite a few influential countries in the UN," he said.