Lavrov says hopes coordinated efforts with China will continue at UNGA, APEC summit

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Monday that he hopes that the two countries will continue their coordinated efforts at the United Nations General Assembly and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"There will be a lost of multilateral forums in the future, first of all the UN General Assembly, which has already begun, then, there will be the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and many other high-and top-level meetings," he said, opening talks with the Chinese foreign minister. "I am convinced that our coordinated efforts will continue during these forums."

Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Russia from September 18 to 21. He will take part in the 18th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security.

Prior to this, in September 16 and 17, Wang Yi held talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Malta. Ukraine and Taiwan were among the topics.